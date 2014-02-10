February 10 th in Queer History

Born this dayAnne Kaiser (1968 – ) US
Politician
Nichcalo Dion Crayton [Jazzmun] (1969 – ) US
Drag Queen / Actor / Entertainer
Ivri Lider (1974 – ) Israeli
Singer / Musician
Brent Everett (1984– ) Canadian
Porn / Director / Actor
Died this day
Paul Monette (1945 - 1995 ) US
Author / Activist / Poet
Edgar de Evia (1910 - 2003 ) Mexican / US
Photograper
Gary Frisch (1969 - 2007 ) UK ,
Businessman
Sodomy in history, February 10th
1798 — Kentucky passes its own sodomy law after six years of living with the law of Virginia.
1831 — A new criminal code in Indiana repeals the state’s sodomy law, but retains the common-law crimes reception statute. This makes sodomy a capital offense again.
1832 — Florida gives juries total discretion to sentence a sodomy (via the common-law reception law) defendant to the penitentiary or to a fine.
1872 — South Carolina passes a new criminal code, setting the penalty at five years in prison. The code retains the term "buggery."
1887 — Idaho eliminates the specific reference to life imprisonment for sodomy, but states no maximum.
1911 — In Germany, the League for the Protection of Mothers endorses repeal of the German sodomy law and opposes its extension to cover women, calling it "a serious mistake."
1950 — A Pennsylvania court convicts a man of sodomy as an accessory before the fact for driving two teenagers to a friends house and watching them have sex.
