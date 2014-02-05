February 5th in Queer History

Born this day
William S Burroughs (1914 – 1997) US
Author
Vivica Bandler (1917 – 2004) Finnish
Director
Ronald Jason Palmieri (1950 – ) US
Politician
Russell Grant (1951 – ) UK
Astrologer / presenter
Carol Philipps (1965 – 2009) Canadian
Journalist / / Activist / Editor
Joe Foster (1976 – ) Australian
Porn
Pavel Novotny [aka Jan Dvorak / Jakub Moltin / Max Orloff] – (1977 – ) Czechoslovakian
Porn
Ernst Burchard (1876 – 1920) German
Physician / Sexologist / Author / Activist
Brendan Burke (1988 - 2010 ) Canadian/US
Ice Hockey / Manager
Died this day
Ernst Burchard (1876 – 1920) German
Physician / Sexologist / Author / Activist
Brendan Burke (1988 - 2010 ) Canadian/US
Ice Hockey / Manager
Sodomy in history, February 5th
1957 — The Iowa Supreme Court upholds the sodomy conviction of a farmer for fellating consenting teenagers.
1993 — A Texas appellate court upholds a public indecency conviction for masturbating in a public restroom. The police had spied the activity through roof holes. The court finds that, because the activity could have been seen by anyone in the restroom, the police could use the roof holes.
