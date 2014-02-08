February 8th in Queer History

Born this day
Georgette LeBlanc (1875 – 1941) French
Singer / Author
Ralph Chubb (1892 – 1960) US
Poet / Artist
Elizabeth Bishop (1911 – 1979) US
Poet
Jack Larson (1928 – ) US
Actor / Producer / Screenwriter / Composer
James Dean (1955 - 1931)
US Actor
Paul Codde (1950 – ) Belgian
Actor / Presenter
Rosario Crocetta (1951 – ) Italian
Politician
Joshua Kadison (1963 – ) US
Singer / Songwriter / Pianist / Author
Nicole LeFavour (1964 – ) US
Politician / Teacher
Carlos Montenegro [aka Fredy Navas] (1972 – ) Argentina
Porn / Bodybuilder / Personal Trainer / Dancer / Model
Erik Rhodes (1982 – ) US
Porn / Model
Jim Verraros (1983 – ) US
Reality TV
Raci Ignacio (1985 – ) Filipino
Reality TV
Died this dayDerya Y (? - 2010 ) Turkish
Hate Crime Victim
Sodomy in history, February
1791 — New Hampshire restricts its sodomy law to male-male acts only, and retains the death penalty.
1826 — Delaware lowers the penalty for sodomy from death to 60 lashes given publicly, a $1,000 fine, and three years of solitary confinement in prison.
1854 — Texas amends its common-law reception statute to create specific penalties for common-law crimes, thus eliminating the death penalty for sodomy.
1949 — Georgia reduces the penalty for sodomy from compulsory life imprisonment to 1-10 years.
1960 — A California appellate court upholds the constitutionality of the state’s oral copulation law.
1963 — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals upholds the solicitation conviction of a man with the corroborating evidence that he had put forth no character witnesses for himself.
1973 — The Alabama Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of the state’s sodomy law.
