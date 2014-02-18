February 18th in Queer History

Born this day
Tuulikki Pietila (1917 – 2009) Finnish
Artist
David March (1925 – 1999) UK
Actor
Ned Sherrin (1931 – 2007) UK
Presenter / Author / Director
Duane Michals (1932 – ) US
Photographer
Audre Lorde (1934 – 1992) US
Author / Poet / Activist
David Ehrenstein (1947 – ) US
Film Critic / Journalist / Author / Blogger
Margaret Smith (1961 – ) UK
Politician
Christopher Sieber (1969 – ) US
Actor / Singer
Ben Harvey (1979 – ) US
Presenter
Died this day
Michelangelo (1475 - 1564 ) Italian
Sculptor / Painter / Architect / Poet / Engineer
Charlotte Cushman (1816 - 1876 ) US
Actress / Singer / Playwright / Director
Scott O’Hara (1961 - 1998 ) US
Porn / Poet / Editor / Publisher / Author
Laurel Hester (1956 - 2006) US
Police Officer
Barbara Gittings (1932 - 2007) US
Activist
Sodomy in history, February
1854 — Alabama is the first state in the nation to make conviction of the "crime against nature" a specific grounds for divorce.
1893 — The Washington Supreme Court notes that Washington has no sodomy law, even though it is indictable under the common-law statute.
1930 — The Iowa Supreme Court upholds a sodomy conviction despite "conflict and contradictions" in the testimony.
1937 — Vermont outlaws oral sex, which the statute calls "fellation."
1957 — The Arkansas Supreme Court upholds the sodomy conviction of a man committed on a blind boy of borderline intelligence, after the trial judge determined him competent to testify because "he believes in God" and had the Bible read to him.
