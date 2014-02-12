February 12th in Queer History

Events this day in Queer History
1999 – First National Freedom to Marry Day in the USA (then held annually on this date)
2009 – Hungarian government approve a new registered partnership bill giving the same rights as marriage except in adoption and taking the same surname
2009 – Civil Union Bill passed in Hawaii, USA
Born this day
Philip, Prince of Eulenburg (1847 – 1921) German
Politician
Robert Boothby, Baron Boothby (1900 – 1986) UK
Politician
Franco Zeffirelli (1923 – ) Italian
Director
Andy Milligan (1929 – 1991) US
Playwright / Screenwriter / Actor / Editor / Producer / Director
Paul Shenar (1936 – 1989) US
Actor
John Blankenstein (? - 2006) Dutch
Football Referee
Patrick Quinn (1950 – 2006) US
Actor
Frans Mulder (1953 – ) Dutch
Actor / Singer / Comedian
Chad Johnson (1960/2 – )US
Porn / Hairdresser
Lourdes Perez (1961 – ) Puerto Rican
Singer / Songwriter / Musician / Composer / Poet
Jacqueline Woodson (1963/4 – ) US
Author
Saint's Day:St Mary /Marinos of Alexandria (? - July 19th 508), Lebanon / Egypt
Ttransman, monk and Christian saint.
Died this day
Olive Custance (1874 - 1944 ) UK
Poet
Sal Mineo (1939 - 1976 ) US
Actor / Murder Victim
Muriel Rukeyser (1913 - 1980) US
Poet and political activist, best known for her poems about equality, feminism, social justice, and Judaism. Her poetry, which breaks the silence of many aspects of female experience, has been enormously important to many feminist and lesbian readers.
Details of Rukeyser's personal life remain a matter of speculation. However, in 1978, she accepted an invitation to participate in a Lesbian Poetry Reading at the annual conference of the Modern Language Association
Peggy Gilbert (1905 - 2007) US
Musician / Band Leader
Randy Stone (1958 - 2007) US
Actor / Casting Director / Producer
Sodomy in history, February
1951 — The Missouri Supreme Court rules that consent is no defense to a charge of sodomy.
1992 — The Oregon Court of Appeals rules that the state’s public indecency law preempts local ones and that, under the controlling state law, public nudity must be for purposes of sexual gratification in order to trigger a violation.
1999 — The Montana House defeats a bill to remove the invalidated sodomy law from the books on a 50-50 tie.
