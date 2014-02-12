Amazon Kindle, UK


Wednesday, 12 February 2014

February 12th in Queer History


Events this day in Queer History

1999 – First National Freedom to Marry Day in the USA (then held annually on this date)
2009 – Hungarian government approve a new registered partnership bill giving the same rights as marriage except in adoption and taking the same surname
2009 – Civil Union Bill passed in Hawaii, USA

Born this day

Philip, Prince of Eulenburg (1847 –  1921) German
Politician

Robert Boothby, Baron Boothby (1900 – 1986) UK
Politician

Franco Zeffirelli (1923 – ) Italian
Director

Andy Milligan (1929 –  1991) US
Playwright / Screenwriter / Actor / Editor / Producer / Director

Paul Shenar (1936 – 1989) US
Actor

John Blankenstein (? - 2006) Dutch
Football Referee

Patrick Quinn  (1950 –   2006) US
Actor

Frans Mulder (1953 – )  Dutch
Actor / Singer / Comedian

Chad Johnson  (1960/2 –  )US
Porn / Hairdresser

Lourdes Perez  (1961 –  ) Puerto Rican
Singer / Songwriter / Musician / Composer / Poet

Jacqueline Woodson  (1963/4 –  ) US
Author

Saint's Day:

St Mary /Marinos of Alexandria (? - July 19th 508), Lebanon / Egypt
Ttransman, monk and Christian saint.

Died this day

Olive Custance (1874  - 1944 ) UK
Poet

Sal Mineo  (1939  - 1976 ) US
Actor / Murder Victim

Muriel Rukeyser   (1913  - 1980) US
Poet and political activist, best known for her poems about equality, feminism, social justice, and Judaism. Her poetry, which breaks the silence of many aspects of female experience, has been enormously important to many feminist and lesbian readers.

Details of Rukeyser's personal life remain a matter of speculation. However, in 1978, she accepted an invitation to participate in a Lesbian Poetry Reading at the annual conference of the Modern Language Association

Peggy Gilbert (1905  - 2007) US
Musician / Band Leader

Randy Stone (1958 - 2007) US
Actor / Casting Director / Producer

Sodomy in history, February

1951 — The Missouri Supreme Court rules that consent is no defense to a charge of sodomy.

1992 — The Oregon Court of Appeals rules that the state’s public indecency law preempts local ones and that, under the controlling state law, public nudity must be for purposes of sexual gratification in order to trigger a violation.

1999 — The Montana House defeats a bill to remove the invalidated sodomy law from the books on a 50-50 tie.


Sources:



