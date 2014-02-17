February 17th in Queer History

Born this day
Arcangelo Corelli (1653 – 1713) Italian
Composer / Violinist
Friedrich Alfred Krupp (1854 - 1902), German.
German industrialist, of the Krupp steel manufacturing company, taking over the leadership of his father's company in 1887. He committed suicide in 1902, a week after the Social Democratic magazine Vorwärts claimed in an article that Friedrich Alfred Krupp was homosexual, and that he had a number of liaisons with local boys and men.
Oskar Seidlin (1911 - 1984) US
Poet / Author
Sir Alan Bates (1934 - 2003) UK
Actor, who came to prominence in the 1960s, a time of high creativity in British cinema, when he appeared in films ranging from the popular children’s story Whistle Down the Wind to the "kitchen sink" drama A Kind of Loving. He is also known for his performance with Anthony Quinn in Zorba the Greek, as well as his roles in King of Hearts, Georgy Girl, Far From the Madding Crowd, and The Fixer, which gave him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. In 1969, he starred in the Ken Russell film Women in Love with Oliver Reed and Glenda Jackson, with a renowned fireside naked wrestling scene with Oliver Reed.
Although he was married to Victoria Ward from 1970 until her death from a wasting disease in 1992, Bates had numerous homosexual relationships throughout his life, including those with actors Nickolas Grace and Peter Wyngarde, and Olympic skater John Curry. In 1994 Curry died from AIDS in Bates's arms.
Claudia Schoppmann (1958 – ) German
Historian / Author
Angela Eagle (1961 – ) UK
Politician
Cheryl Jacques (1962 – ) US
Politician / Activist
Peterson Toscano (1965 – ) US
Playwright / Actor / Blogger / Comedian / Activist / Minister
Peter Karlsson (1966 – 1995) Swedish Ice Hockey
Billie Joe Armstrong (1972 – ) US
Singer / Musician
Antton Harri (1974 – ) Spanish
Porn
Harisu (1975 – ) South Korean
Singer / Model / Actress
Eric Magyar (1975/6 – ??)
Porn / Director
Died this day
Jack Cole (1911 - 1974) US
Dancer / Choreographer
Randy Shilts (1951 - 1994 ) US
Author / Journalist
Sybille Bedford (1911 - 2006) UK
Author
Sodomy in history, February 17th
1755 — Georgia enacts a law making it a crime to deny that Georgian laws are in force, thus showing that English laws are not recognized. Since Georgia has no sodomy law, this shows that the English sodomy law was not considered in force.
1905 — In Ohio, a man is sent to the State Reformatory for sodomy even though the records state that he "proved" his absence from the crime scene. He spends two years in the Reformatory.
1923 — Utah amends its sodomy law to outlaw oral sex and to increase the penalty to 3-20 years.
1950 — Georgia repeals its ban on probation for sodomy.
