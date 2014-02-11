February 11th in Queer History

Born this day
John Wallowitch (1926 – 2007) US
Singer
Pratibha Parmar (1955 – ) UK
Director / Producer / Author
Tammy Baldwin (1962 – )
US Politician
Aubrey O’Day (1984 – ) US
Reality TV [Making the Band]/ Singer / Actress / Songwriter / Fashion Designer
Drag Queen
George Hopkins (1896 - 1985 ) US
Set Designer
Mark Ashton (1961 - 1987) UK
Activist
Bernard Price (1925 - 2000) UK
Actor
Alexander McQueen (1969 - 2010 ) UK
Fashion Designer
Died this day
Sodomy in history, February 11th
1779 — Vermont adopts English common law, making sodomy a capital crime.
1860 — Texas passes a sodomy law, going off the common-law crimes statute. The new penalty is 2-15 years.
1958 — A New York appellate court overturns the disorderly conduct conviction of a man because there was absolutely no proof that he had loitered or solicited.
1963 — Colorado restores the "crime against nature" law to its indeterminate sentencing law.
1974 — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals rules that Gay bath houses are public nuisances per se.
