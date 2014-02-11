Amazon Kindle, UK


Tuesday, 11 February 2014

February 11th in Queer History


Born this day

John Wallowitch  (1926 –  2007) US
Singer

Pratibha Parmar  (1955 –  ) UK
Director / Producer / Author

Tammy Baldwin  (1962 –  )
US Politician

Aubrey O’Day (1984 –  ) US
Reality TV [Making the Band]/ Singer / Actress / Songwriter / Fashion Designer

Died this day

Lori Shannon (1938  - 1984 )US
Drag Queen

George Hopkins (1896  - 1985 ) US
Set Designer

Mark Ashton (1961 - 1987) UK
Activist

Bernard Price (1925 - 2000) UK
Actor

Alexander McQueen (1969 - 2010 ) UK
Fashion Designer

Sodomy in history, February 11th

1779 — Vermont adopts English common law, making sodomy a capital crime.

1860 — Texas passes a sodomy law, going off the common-law crimes statute. The new penalty is 2-15 years.

1958 — A New York appellate court overturns the disorderly conduct conviction of a man because there was absolutely no proof that he had loitered or solicited.

1963 — Colorado restores the "crime against nature" law to its indeterminate sentencing law.

1974 — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals rules that Gay bath houses are public nuisances per se.


Sources:

