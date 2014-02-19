February 19th in Queer History

Events this day in Queer History
2009 – North Dakota Senate votes to include LGBT in the Human Rights Act
2010 – Football V Homophobia launches in the UK
Born this day
F. O. Matthiessen (1902 – 1950) US
Historian / Literary Critic
Carson McCullers (1917 – 1967 ) US
Author / Playwright
George Rose (1920 – 1988) UK
Actor / Murder Victim
Dudley Cave (1921 – 1999) UK
Activist
Sheila Kuehl (1941 - ), US
California state legilator
Stuart Challender (1947 – 1991) Australian
Conductor
Jackie Curtis (1947 – 1985) US
Actress / Poet / Playwright
Pim Fortuyn (1948 – 2002)
Dutch Politician
Lari Pittman (1952 – ) US
Artist
Stephen F Kolzak (1953 - 1990) US
Director
Justin Fashanu (1959/61 - 1998) UK
Footballer who was known by his early clubs to be gay, and came out to the press later in his career, to become the first and only English professional footballer to be openly homosexual. Until former France international Olivier Rouyer came out in 2008, Fashanu was still the only professional footballer in the world to disclose that he was gay. Fashanu hanged himself in May 1998,at a time when he was wanted in the United States on charges of sexually assaulting a teenager in Maryland. In his suicide note, he insisted that the sex had been consensual.
Since his death, he has been frequently held up as a role model, to encourage other sporting figures to come out publicly.
Jaime Bayly (1965 – ) Peruvian / US
Author / Journalist / Presenter
Dallas Angguish (1968 – ) Australian
Author / Poet
Beth Ditto (1981 – ) US
Singer
Died this day
Andre Gide (1869 - 1951) French
Author
Suzanne Malherbe (1892 - 1972) French
Artist
Eric Stryker (1954 - 1988) US
Porn
Derek Jarman (1942 - 1994) UK
Director / Screenwriter
Charles Trenet (1913 - 2001) French
Singer / Author
Sylvia Rivera (1951 - 2002 ) US
Activist
Sodomy in history, February 19th
1821 — Maine enacts a new sodomy law. It retains the male-only provision of the Massachusetts statute, but sets a one-year minimum penalty.
1926 — A California appellate court upholds a sodomy conviction based on photographs without any relationship to the case found in the defendant’s vest.
