February 9th in Queer History

Events this day in Queer History
2009 – Domestic Partner Registry opens in Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Born this day
Amy Lowell (1874 – 1925) US
Poet
Brendan Behan (1923 – 1964) Irish
Poet / Author / Playwright
Louis Dusee (1930 – 1999) Dutch
Singer / Actor / Playwright / Presenter
Sheila James Kuehl (1941 – ) US
Actress / Politician
Marc Stevens (1943 – 1989) US
Porn
Alice Walker (1944 – ) US
Author / Poet / Activist
Marie France (1946 – ) French
Actress / Singer
Gabriel Rotello (1953 –) US
Documentary Writer / Producer
Jim J Bullock (1955 – ) US
Actor
Holly Johnson (1960 – ) UK
Singer
Michael Brandon (1965 – ) US
Porn / Director / Producer
Christian Vincent (1980 – ) Canadian
Dancer / Choreographer / Actor
Died this day
Tiffany Berry ( ? - 2006 ) US
Murder Victim
Murder Victim
