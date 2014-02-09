Amazon Kindle, UK


February 9th in Queer History


2009 – Domestic Partner Registry opens in Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Born this day

Amy Lowell (1874 –  1925) US
Poet

Brendan Behan (1923 –  1964) Irish
Poet / Author / Playwright

Louis Dusee (1930 –  1999) Dutch
Singer / Actor / Playwright / Presenter

Sheila James Kuehl (1941 – ) US
Actress / Politician

Marc Stevens (1943 –  1989) US
Porn

Alice Walker (1944 – ) US
Author / Poet / Activist

Marie France (1946 – ) French
Actress / Singer

Gabriel Rotello (1953 –) US
Documentary Writer / Producer

Jim J Bullock (1955 – ) US
Actor

Holly Johnson (1960 – ) UK
Singer

Michael Brandon (1965 – ) US
Porn / Director / Producer

Christian Vincent (1980 – )  Canadian
Dancer / Choreographer / Actor

Died this day

Tiffany Berry  ( ? -  2006 ) US
Murder Victim

