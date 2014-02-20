February 20th in Queer History

Born this day
William Lygon (1872 – 1938) UK
Politician
Baron Jacques D’Adelsward-Fersen (1880 – 1923) French
Author / Poet / Aristocrat
Robert Andrews (1895 – 1976) UK
Actor
Roy Cohn (1927 – 1986) US
Lawyer / Politician
Dr Joel Weisman (1943 – 2009) US
Physician
Torstein Dahle (1947 – ) Norwegian
Politician
Andre van Duin (1947 – ) Dutch
Actor / Singer
Lord John Browne (1948 – ) UK
Businessman
Mab Segrest (1949 – ) US
Poet / Activist
Gaetan Dugas (1953 – 1984 ) Canadian
Flight Attendant [Alleged to be Patient Zero in the AIDS epidemic]
Philip Hensher (1965 – ) UK
Journalist / Author
Stephen Gendin (1966 – 2000) US
Author / Activist
Stuart Miles (1970 – ) UK
Presenter
Calpernia Addams (1971 – ) US
Author / Activist / Actress / Musician
Aditya Bondyopadhyay (1972 – ) Indian
Lawyer / Activist
Jeremy Jordan (1978 – ) Canadian / US
Porn
Adrian Lamo (1981 – ) US
Journalist
Died this day
Laurence Housman ( 1865 - 1959) UK
Playwright / Author / Illustrator
Anthony Asquith (1902 - 1968) UK Director
John Paul Hudson (1929 - 2002 ) US Activist / Journalist
Marcella Althaus-Reid (? - 2009 ) Argentinian
Theologian, who applied the principles of the liberation theology she she applied in Argentina under the military theology, to sexual liberation and feminist theology. She was a pioneer in the development of queer theology, best known for her landmark books "Indecent Theology" and "The Queer God".
Jason Wood (1972 -2010) UK
Singer / Drag Queen [Cher Travesty]
Sodomy in history, February 20th
1775 — In Frisia, the Netherlands, two teenage servants are banished for three years for "toleration of sodomy."
1852 — Delaware eliminates the flogging penalty for sodomy and substitutes time in the pillory before imprisonment.
1939 — The Indiana Supreme Court rejects the contention of a man and woman convicted of sodomy that oral sex only between people of the same sex is sodomy.
1959 — The Idaho Supreme Court upholds the sodomy conviction of Gordon Larsen, one of the Boise victims, despite inflammatory remarks by prosecutors at his trial. The U.S. Supreme Court refuses to review the decision.
1973 — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals rejects a First Amendment challenge to Gay men soliciting for sex.
1974 — A California appellate court rejects a challenge to the constitutionality of the state’s oral copulation law.
