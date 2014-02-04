February 4th in Queer History

Born this day
Julian Bell (1908 – 1937) UK
Poet / Military Ambulance Driver
Wallace Potts (1947 – 2006) US
Screenwriter / Director
Evan Wolfson (1957 – ) US
Lawyer / Activist
Mark Trevorrow (1959- ) Australian
Presenter / Comedian / Singer
David Thompson (? - ???? ) US
Porn / Director
Liberace (1919 - 1987 ) US
Musician
Patricia Highsmith (1921 - 1995) US
Author
Scott Smith (1948 - 1995) US
Activist, Partner of Harvey Milk
Ronald Robertson (1937 -2000) US
Figure Skater
George Nader (1921 - 2002 ) US
American actor and writer, born in Pasadena, California, who was partner to Mark Miller.
Poet / Military Ambulance Driver
Wallace Potts (1947 – 2006) US
Screenwriter / Director
Evan Wolfson (1957 – ) US
Lawyer / Activist
Mark Trevorrow (1959- ) Australian
Presenter / Comedian / Singer
David Thompson (? - ???? ) US
Porn / Director
Died this day
Lucius Beebe (1902 - 1966 ) US
Author / Photographer / Journalist
Liberace (1919 - 1987 ) US
Musician
Patricia Highsmith (1921 - 1995) US
Author
Scott Smith (1948 - 1995) US
Activist, Partner of Harvey Milk
Ronald Robertson (1937 -2000) US
Figure Skater
George Nader (1921 - 2002 ) US
American actor and writer, born in Pasadena, California, who was partner to Mark Miller.
Sodomy in history, February 4th
1864 — Idaho outlaws sodomy with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
1869 — South Carolina abolishes the death penalty for sodomy, but fails to include a new penalty.
1893 — A Gay sex scandal begins in Denmark and later Friedrich Hammerich, son of a prominent judge, is arrested. The press claims that Hans Christian Andersen started a seduction chain leading to the present scandal.
1981 — Rep. Jon Hinson (R-MS) resigns from the House following an arrest for attempted sex in a public restroom with another man.
1982 — Police in Kingston, Jamaica use tear gas to disperse a crowd of 2,000 which has gathered at a hospital to see two Lesbians in such a tight embrace that they required medical attention to be separated.
1869 — South Carolina abolishes the death penalty for sodomy, but fails to include a new penalty.
1893 — A Gay sex scandal begins in Denmark and later Friedrich Hammerich, son of a prominent judge, is arrested. The press claims that Hans Christian Andersen started a seduction chain leading to the present scandal.
1981 — Rep. Jon Hinson (R-MS) resigns from the House following an arrest for attempted sex in a public restroom with another man.
1982 — Police in Kingston, Jamaica use tear gas to disperse a crowd of 2,000 which has gathered at a hospital to see two Lesbians in such a tight embrace that they required medical attention to be separated.
Sources:
No comments:
Post a Comment