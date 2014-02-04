Amazon Kindle, UK


Tuesday, 4 February 2014

February 4th in Queer History


Born this day

Julian Bell (1908 –  1937) UK
Poet / Military Ambulance Driver
Wallace Potts (1947 –  2006) US
Screenwriter / Director

Evan Wolfson (1957 –  ) US
Lawyer / Activist

Mark Trevorrow (1959- ) Australian
Presenter / Comedian / Singer

David Thompson (?  - ???? ) US
Porn / Director

Died this day

Lucius Beebe (1902 - 1966 ) US 
Author / Photographer / Journalist


Liberace  (1919 - 1987 ) US
Musician

Patricia Highsmith (1921 - 1995) US
Author

Scott Smith (1948 - 1995) US
Activist, Partner of Harvey Milk

Ronald Robertson (1937 -2000) US
Figure Skater

George Nader (1921 - 2002 ) US
American actor and writer, born in Pasadena, California, who was partner to Mark Miller. 

Sodomy in history, February 4th

1864 — Idaho outlaws sodomy with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

1869 — South Carolina abolishes the death penalty for sodomy, but fails to include a new penalty.

1893 — A Gay sex scandal begins in Denmark and later Friedrich Hammerich, son of a prominent judge, is arrested. The press claims that Hans Christian Andersen started a seduction chain leading to the present scandal.

1981 — Rep. Jon Hinson (R-MS) resigns from the House following an arrest for attempted sex in a public restroom with another man.

1982 — Police in Kingston, Jamaica use tear gas to disperse a crowd of 2,000 which has gathered at a hospital to see two Lesbians in such a tight embrace that they required medical attention to be separated.


Sources:

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)