Sunday, 2 February 2014

February 5th in Queer History


Born this day

William S Burroughs (1914 –  1997) US
Author

Vivica Bandler (1917 –  2004) Finnish
Director

Ronald Jason Palmieri (1950 – ) US
Politician

Russell Grant (1951 – ) UK
Astrologer / presenter

Carol Philipps (1965 – 2009) Canadian
Journalist / / Activist / Editor

Died this day

Ernst Burchard (1876 – 1920) German
Physician / Sexologist / Author / Activist

Brendan Burke (1988 - 2010 ) Canadian/US
Ice Hockey / Manager

Sodomy in history, February 5th

1957 — The Iowa Supreme Court upholds the sodomy conviction of a farmer for fellating consenting teenagers.

1993 — A Texas appellate court upholds a public indecency conviction for masturbating in a public restroom. The police had spied the activity through roof holes. The court finds that, because the activity could have been seen by anyone in the restroom, the police could use the roof holes.


Sources:

