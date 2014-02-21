February 21st in Queer History

Born this day
Anais Nin (1903 – 1977) French
Author
W. H. Auden (1907 – 1973) UK / US
Poet
Humphry Berkeley (1926 – 1994) UK
Politician
Barbara Jordan (1936 – 1996) US
Politician, who gained national attention for her intelligence, acumen, and oratorical skill as a member of the United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee during hearings on the articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon over the Watergate scandal. In her career as a legislator and educator she was a vigorous proponent of equal rights, especially for African Americans and women. A deeply closeted lesbian, she did not, however, speak out for the cause of glbtq rights.
Keith Prentice (1940 – 1992) US
Actor
Sam Garrison (1942 – 2007) US
Lawyer / Activist
David Geffen (1943 – ) US
Legendary music promoter, film producer, entertainment business mogul and philanthropist.
Peter Hitchener (1946 – ) Australian
Presenter
Phil Reed (1949 – 2008) US
Politician
Isaac Julien (1960 – ) UK
Artist / Director
Chuck Palahnuik (1962 – ) US
Author / Journalist
Jenny Hiloudaki (1968 – ) Greek
Model / Author
Ramy Eletreby (1981 – ) US
Actor / Journalist
Died this day
Harriet Hosmer (1830 - 1908 ) US
Sculptor
Sodomy in history, February 21st
1788 — New York amends its sodomy law to also require the forfeiture of estate of convicted sodomites.
1903 — New York City police raid the Ariston baths and arrest 26 men for sexual activity (the first recorded raid on a US gay bathhouse). 7 later sentenced to between 4 and 20 years imprisonment. The others in the place are released with a warning and made to leave the building passing through a jeering crowd that had gathered.
1947 — A New York court upholds the conviction of a man for public indecency for sending a young man a letter stating his desire to fuck him. A month later, another court frees him because there was actually no law against what he did.
1963 — American Samoa passes a sodomy law, basing it on the Georgia law, so that two women can not be prosecuted under it.
1963 — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals upholds another solicitation conviction of a man with the corroborating evidence that he had put forth no character witnesses for himself.
1975 — The Washington Court of Appeals rejects a defendant’s contention that fellatio was not a violation of the state’s sodomy law.
