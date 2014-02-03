February 3rd in Queer History

Born this day
Gertrude Stein (1874 – 1946) US
Author
Helen Stephens (1918 – 1994) US
Athlete / Softball/Baseball/ Basketball
Kenneth Anger (1927 – ) US
Actor / Director
James Bridges (1936 – 1993 ) US
Screenwriter / Director
Victor Buono (1938 – 1982) US
Comedian / Actory
Emile Griffith (1938 – ) US
Boxer
Dave Davies (1947 – ) UK
Singer / Musician
Nathan Lane (1956 – ) US
Actor / Singer
Marlon Riggs (1957 – 1994) US
Director / Poet / Activist
Lizzie Borden (1958 – ) US
Director
Ferzan Ozpetek (1959 – ) Turkish / Italian
Director / Screenwriter
Gengoroh Tagame (1964 – ) Japanese
Manga Artist
Hong Seok-Cheon (1971 – ) South Korean
Actor
Jason Ricci (1974 – ) US
Singer / Musician
Daniel Allen Cox (1976 – ) Canadian
Author
Antonio Madiera (1981 – ) US US
Porn
Author
Died this day
Joe Meek (1929 - 1967) UK
Composer / Record Producer / Lyricist
Robert Duncan (1919 - 1988 ) US
Poet
Alexis King (?? - 2006 ) US
Murder Victim
Maria Schneider (1952 – 2011)French
Actress, best known for playing Jeanne, opposite Marlon Brando, in the 1972 film Last Tango in Paris.
Sodomy in history, February 3rd
1859 — Kansas reduces the penalty for sodomy from 10 years-life to a maximum of 10 years.
1942 — The West Virginia Supreme Court rules that emission is not required for conviction of sodomy.
1958 — A New York court dismisses a disorderly conduct charge against a Gay man, saying there was no evidence that he did anything wrong.
1960 — The Ohio Supreme Court denies a habeas corpus release from prison for sodomy. The U.S. Supreme Court later refuses to hear the case.
1964 — The New Mexico Supreme Court rules that, since the state’s sodomy law prescribes only a minimum penalty, a sentence of life imprisonment is permissible.
