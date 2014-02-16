February 16th in Queer History

Born this day
Katharine Cornell (1893 – 1974) US
Actress
John Schlesinger (1926 – 2003)
US Actor / Director
Paul Bailey (1937 – ) UK
Author
John Corigliano (1938 – ) US
Composer
Steve Kmetko (1953 – ) US
Presenter
John Balance (1962 – ) UK
Musician
Truong Tan (1963 – ) Vietnamese
Artist
Michele Clarke (1973 – ) Trinidad & Tobago / Canadian
Director / Author
Aaron Tanner (1973/75 – ) US
Porn
John Tartaglia (1978 – ) US
Actor / Puppeteer / Singer
Cameron Jackson (1986 – ) Czech
Porn
Died this day
Baron Wilhelm von Gloeden (1856 - 1931) German
Photographer
Keith Haring (1958 - 1990 ) US
Artist and social activist whose work responded to the New York City street culture of the 1980s.
Karlien Carstens (? - 2005 )Namibian
Murder Victim
Aycan Yener (?? – 2010 )Turkish
Hate Crime Victim
Sodomy in history, February 16th
1843 — The Iowa Territory passes its own criminal code and makes no reference to sodomy or common-law crimes, keeping it legal.
1923 — The Wisconsin Attorney General issues an opinion that any person convicted of sodomy can have a professional license taken away.
1945 — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals upholds an "indecent assault" conviction in a case of consensual sex in the absence of a sodomy law.
1951 — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals upholds a solicitation conviction and rejects the argument that the defendant could not be guilty because of his honorable discharge from the military.
1968 — The Maine Supreme Court upholds a sodomy conviction even though there are doubts as to the truthfulness of the accusations.
1972 — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals rules that the state’s sodomy law applies to married couples.
